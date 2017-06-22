Newcastle close to transfer breakthrough

Newcastle United are close to signing Manchester City midfielder Fernando, according to a report.

Fernando is understood to be on the club's transfer shortlist.

And The Sun today report that Rafa Benitez believes the club can land the Brazilian for just £5million.

Fernando – who has just a year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium – only made five Premier League starts under Pep Guardiola last season.

And the 29-year-old is available for transfer in this summer's transfer window.

Benitez wants to sign a defensive midfielder ahead of the club's Premier League return.

Liverpool's Lucas Leiva is also interesting Newcastle's manager.

United's only summer signing so far is winger Christian Atsu, who spent last season at St James's Park on loan from Chelsea.

Fernando's City team-mate Eliaquim Mangala is also a target for Newcastle.

However, the defender is reportedly in talks with Olympique Lyonnais.

