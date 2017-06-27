Newcastle close to transfer breakthrough

Eibar defender Florian Lejeune is set for a return to England.

Lejeune is one of Newcastle United's top transfer targets.

Manager Rafa Benitez wants to strengthen his defensive options for the coming Premier League campaign.

Newcastle have been in talks with Eibar over a £8.8million switch to St James's Park.

And Fran Garagarza, the Spanish club's sporting director, does not expect the former Manchester City defender to stay at the La Liga club.

"Right now all the roads point to England," said Garagarza.

"The English are showing their interest, and we fear that it will not continue with us.”

Lejeune joined Eibar last summer. The 26-year-old signed a four-year deal at the club, which finished 10th last season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have confirmed the departure of defender Lubomir Satka.

The 21-year-old has signed for FC DAC 1904.