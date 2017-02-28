Newcastle completed 'smash and grab' at Brighton says former Magpies' hero

Former Newcastle United midfielder Rob Lee believes the Magpies completed a 'smash and grab' at Brighton's Amex Stadium this evening.

Rafa Benitez's men rose back to the top of the Championship table with what could prove a vital three points, thanks to two late goals, one from Mo Diame, the other from sub Ayoze Perez.

And although United had more shots on target, dominated possession and chances created, espeically in the second half, Lee thinks United can think themselves lucky they ran out winners on the night.

On Sky Sports panel for the evening, former hero Lee said: "It's a smash and grab.

"But after that lucky second goal I thought there would only be one winner."

Whatever the circumstances the significance of United's late win from behind against the team with the best home record in the second tier is not lost on Lee.

He continued: "It is huge.

"Absolutely huge for Newcastle.

"They have got two massive games coming up. And it just helps that they are better on their travels this season.

"If they manage to get another result on Saturday and then against Reading, through these three tough games I think they are just about there."