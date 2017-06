Newcastle United have confirmed another pre-season friendly.

Rafa Benitez's side will take on FSV Mainz 05 on July 29 (4pm local time).

The game will be staged at the 34,000-capacity Opel Arena.

The fixture is followed by a visit to Wolfsburg on August 2. The fixture will be staged at the AOK Stadion

Newcastle will also face Heart of Midlothian (July 14), Preston North End (July 22) and Bradford City (July 26) in pre-season.