Newcastle consider £4.5m move for out-of-favour midfielder

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Olympique Lyonnais captain Maxime Gonalons, according to a report in France.

Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield ahead of the promoted club's return to the Premier League.

Maxime Gonalons

And Liverpool's Lucas Leiva is one potential summer target.

L'Equipe claim Newcastle are one of a number of club's interested in Gonalons, who is expected to leave Lyon in this transfer window.

Gonalons' relationship with president Jean-Michel Aulas is said to have deteriorated.

And the 28-year-old is reportedly available for around £4.5million this summer.

AC Milan, Lazio and Olympique Marseille have also been linked with the France international, who was has previously been a target for Benitez.

United's manager tried to sign to sign Gonalons during his time at Napoli.