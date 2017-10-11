Newcastle consider loan move for Liverpool striker

Danny Ings has emerged as a potential loan target for Newcastle United.

The striker has been sidelined with a succession of long-term knee problems since joining Liverpool from Burnley in 2015.

Ings has only made one substitute's appearance so far this season and he is to the play in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the 25-year-old insisted last week that he wasn't looking for a move away from Anfield.

"Everywhere I have been, I have always found a way to make it happen," Ings told The Times.

"I have been in a lot of tough situations at previous clubs where it's been hard to break in.

"People from the outside looking in will probably have the assumption 'oh, he's the forgotten man', but it has not crossed my mind at all. I still believe in myself. I still believe I can play in this team.

"When you are at a club like Liverpool, it is not a club that you want to walk away from. It would grate on me for the rest of my career, and the rest of my life, if I had not done everything to give it my all.

"I still feel like I have a big part to play in this football club."

United manager Rafa Benitez is looking to sign a striker, either on loan or a permanent deal, in the January transfer window, and Ings is understood to be under consideration.

A loan move could benefit Ings as he looks to prove his form and fitness to Klopp.