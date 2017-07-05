Newcastle consider move for midfielder

Newcastle United are keen on Hull City's Sam Clucas, according to a report.

The midfielder, also linked with West Bromwich Albion and Burnley, is reportedly on Rafa Benitez's midfield shortlist.

And the Daily Mail claim that it would take a bid upwards of £8million to land the 26-year-old, who was the relegated club's Player of the Season in 2016-17.

Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield options ahead of the new Premier League season.

United's manager has considered moves for a number of defensive midfielders, including Liverpool's Lucas Leiva.

Rafa Benitez

Clucas has played in England's top five divisions since being released by Leicester City for being too small at the age of 16.

The Lincoln-born player had a spell at Glenn Hoddle's academy in Spain before joining Hereford United in late 2011.

Newcastle have signed two players – Florian Lejeune and Christian Atsu – so far this summer.

Benitez's squad reported back for the start of pre-season training on Monday.

Florian Lejeune

