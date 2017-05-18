Newcastle consider move for Premier League striker

Newcastle United are considering a summer move for Burnley striker Andre Gray.

Gray has a year left on his Turf Moor contract and is interesting a clutch of clubs, including Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Rafa Benitez, also linked with Bournemouth’s Joshua King, is looking to bring an experienced striker to St James’s Park ahead of the club’s first season back in the Premier League.

And United have been monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation at Turf Moor.

Talks on a new deal for Gray are scheduled to start at the end of the Premier League campaign.

“It’s always been a matter of getting the season out of the way,” said Gray.

“We had a big job to do (in staying up), and it’s something we didn’t want to get in between the season and contract talks, so it’s something that will get sorted at the end of the season I’m sure.

“I’ve always said I’m happy at Burnley and I’ve always been happy at Burnley.

“I’m learning and I’ve still got a lot to learn. There’s no better place than here at the moment.”

However, Burnley will look to cash in on Gray if a new deal can’t be agreed at the end of the season.

The club turned down a £15million bid for Gray from West Ham United in January.

Gray has scored nine Premier League goals in total this season.

Benitez – who has already agreed a deal for Chelsea winger Christian Atsu – needs to add top-flight experience to his squad in the summer.

Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy, on a season-long loan at Huddersfield Town, is reportedly a target for Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Slavisa Jokanovic is determined to keep Tom Cairney at Fulham.

The midfielder was a target for United in the January transfer window.

And Benitez, looking to strengthen his midfield ahead of the club’s Premier League return, could revive his interest in the 26-year-old this summer.

Fulham will spend at least another season in the Championship after failing to reach the play-off final.

They were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Reading.

And Fulham manager Jokanovic says he has been told he can keep his “best players” at Craven Cottage.

Jokanovic said: “I expect our best players are going to stay with us – that’s the information I have from the board.

“We are talking about our most important players. They are going to stay with us.

“Next season will be complicated, and we will push to be promoted. We must be clever in the period in front of us.”