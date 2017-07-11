Newcastle consider next move after double transfer blow

Newcastle United are considering their options after Norwich City rebuffed their move for Jacob Murphy.

The club is understood to have approached the Championship over an £8million move for the winger.

But Norwich are unwilling to part with him.

Murphy, an England Under-21 international, caught the eye against United last season when he scored home and away against Benitez's side.

And Newcastle must now decide whether to raise the stakes – or move on to other targets.

United were also interested in Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was previously a loan target in January's transfer window.

Rafa Benitez

The club registered their interest this summer.

However, the 21-year-old midfielder is set to join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.

