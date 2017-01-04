Newcastle defender commits to loan club

Macaulay Gillesphey will stay at Carlisle United for the rest of the season.

The Newcastle United defender’s half-season loan at the League Two high-fliers has been extended to the end of the campaign.

Gillesphey has made 22 appearances for Carlisle so far this season.

The 21-year-old – who is yet to make a senior appearance for Newcastle – also spent last season at Brunton Park.

Carlisle manager Keith Curle said: “We’ve had some very good conversations with them, and it’s good to know that they know we’re looking after one of their young players in the right way.

“The lines of communication between the clubs have been excellent, and that has helped us to get this sorted very quickly.

“I think they know that Macaulay will gain more by being around a squad which is looking to improve, and, ultimately, fight for promotion to the next level.”