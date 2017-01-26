Newcastle defender expecting a hostile atmosphere in cup clash

DeAndre Yedlin is expecting a hostile reception when Newcastle travel the Kassam Stadium this weekend, writes Liam Kennedy.

But that will not deter the American, or the Magpies, from their task, with FA Cup progression high on the full-back’s list of priorities this campaign.

United made it through to the fourth round of the competition for the first time since 2012 with a replay win at St James’s Park over Birmingham City.

And Rafa Benitez’s men have been rewarded with a trip to Oxford United in the fourth round, which takes place on Saturday.

Yedlin, who impressed last weekend with two assists in the 4-0 Championship triumph over Rotherham United, is not expecting the visit to the League One outfit to be an easy ride.

But despite the fact Benitez is expected to play a weakened team, Yedlin believes making it into the last 16 is high on the agenda.

When asked whether the the FA Cup is crucial to the United squad, he said: “It’s very important.

“It’s another opportunity to win a trophy so you want to be the best you can at it.

“Playing a League One side doesn’t make it any easier a game for us.

“If anything playing at those lower league places can be very hostile so it might even be a tougher game than if we played a team from a higher league.

“We’re going to be ready for it and we will prepare right.”