Newcastle defender eyes loan move

Stuart Findlay is prepared to leave Newcastle United – so he can return a better player.

The defender is open to a loan move next season.

Findlay made his senior United debut last term in an FA Cup tie against Birmingham City.

But the 21-year-old knows he needs to get first-team experience before he genuinely can challenge for a place in Rafa Benitez’s Premier League squad.

“I got that little taste for it, which was great, but next year is all about pushing on, whether it’s for the Under-23s or going out on loan.

“Hopefully, I can do what needs to be done.”

Findlay joined Newcastle last summer after leaving Celtic.

And the Scotland Under-21 international said: “I was brought up with it (winning) at Celtic. To see the first team winning is great.

“About four or five boys played (last season).

“We gave good accounts of ourselves and we had a good season (in Premier League 2) when you look at it.

“There’s been success at all levels.”

Findlay spent the 2015-16 season on loan from Celtic at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.