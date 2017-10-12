Newcastle defender hints at comeback

Rafa Benitez is ready to welcome back a defender to the Newcastle United fold.

Massadio Haidara is yet to kick a ball in anger this season.

But the forgotten defender, now in the final year of his St James's Park contract, has hinted that he's ready to return on social media.

Haidara yesterday posted a photograph on Instagram with the captain "back".

The 24-year-old only made one pre-season appearance for Rafa Benitez's side – Haidara started the first game against Heart of Midlothian – and was told to find a new club in the summer by Benitez.

Massadio Haidara on Instagram

However, a proposed summer move to Saint-Etienne broke down in late July.

Haidara, signed from Metz in January 2013, has recently been sidelined with an unspecified injury.

The former France Under-21 international could feature in Monday night's Premier League 2 fixture against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium.

Benitez's only other long-term injury concern is Paul Dummett, Haidara's fellow left-back.

Dummett, expected back next month, suffered a hamstring injury in the club's Premier League season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur in August.