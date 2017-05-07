Newcastle defender out of Barnsley game

Jamie Sterry is out of Newcastle United's final home game of the season.

The Newcastle United defender – who came off the bench in the club's last game against Cardiff City – has suffered a groin injury.

And Sterry is not available for this afternoon's home game against Barnsley.

Title-chasing Newcastle will win the Championship title if they better Brighton and Hove Albion's result at Aston Villa.

United manager Rafa Benitez has a decision to make on Dwight Gayle, who has returned to full training after recovering from the hamstring problem he suffered last month.

Right-back Sterry, however, is definitely out of the game, while Benitez will make late checks on a number of other players, including Vurnon Anita, who missed the Cardiff match.

Benitez said: "Sterry is not available. The others are fine."

Sterry spent the first half of the season on loan at Coventry City.

The 21-year-old impressed at the League One club before returning to St James's Park at the turn of the year.

Sterry has made three appearances for Newcastle this season.

