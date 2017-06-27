Newcastle defender secures permanent exit

Newcastle United youngster Lubomir Satka has penned a permanent deal with Slovakian club FC DAC 1904.

Satka's St James's Park contract ends this month, and having been told it will not be renewed, the 21-year-old has signed on the dotted line at the club where he spent the back end of last season.

Lubomir Satka

The centre-back has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Fortuna Liga outfit.

Satka spent five years on Tyneside, having signed from MFK Dubnica in 2012.

He made his Magpies first-team debut in January 2015, in an FA Cup tie at Leicester City.

Satka also had a loan spell at now National League side York City, making

The defender's departure follows on from Haris Vuckic signing for Eredivisie side FC Twente at the weekend.

Vurnon Anita, Sammy Ameobi, who is interesting former club Bolton Wanderers, Jamie Holmes, Stefan Broccoli and Ben Smith also left the United on a free this summer, along with Academy players Gideon Adu-Peprah and Daniel Lowther.

