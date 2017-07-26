Newcastle defender set for Dutch exit

Have your say

Newcastle defender Curtis Good is a transfer target for Dutch side PEC Zwolle, according to reports from Holland.

PEC manager John van 't Schip is a fan of Good after working with the defender in Australia’s A-League five years ago.

The Dutch side, who finished 14th in the Eredivisie last season, are searching for a new central defender ahead of the new season, which starts on 13 August.

Good joined Newcastle in 2012 from Melbourne Heart on a six-year deal, aged just 19.

At the time, Heart manager John Aloisi described the move as "a fantastic opportunity."

Yet, the 24-year-old has made just two appearances for the Magpies since arriving on Tyneside, with most of his appearances coming for the Under 23 side.

The Australian defender has been sent out on loan to Bradford City and Dundee United, amid a series of injury setbacks.

Good last featured for Newcastle in their 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Oxford back in January but is surplus to requirements at St James’ Park this season.

A move may also revive the defender’s international career, following his single cap for Australia in 2014.

Elsewhere, former defender Mike Williamson has joined Oxford United on a free transfer.