Newcastle defender set for summer exit

Sheffield Wednesday are ready to raid Newcastle United – as they bid to follow the club into the Premier League.

The Championship are looking to recruit defender Grant Hanley, who is available for transfer this summer.

Hanley joined Newcastle a year ago from Blackburn Rovers in a £5million deal.

United manager Rafa Benitez brought the Scotland international to St James's Park for his Championship experience.

But the 25-year-old found his opportunities limited by the former of Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark in the centre of Benitez's defence.

Hanley – who had captained Blackburn – told the Gazette about the "difficult" adjustment he had to make at Newcastle early this year.

Wednesday's interest in Hanley, under contract at St James's Park until 2021, was reported by the Sheffield Star last month.

And the club, according to The Mirror, is ready to meet United's £5.5million valuation for Hanley, who made 10 league appearances last season.

Carlos Carvalhal's side – who did the double over United last season – finished fourth in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been given 1,300 tickets for the July 14 friendly against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle.

Priced at £20 for adults and £10 for over-65s and under-18s, they are now on sale to season-ticket holders with 100-plus loyalty points.

