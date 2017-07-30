Newcastle defender set to leave – for free

Massadio Haidara is close to sealing a move to Saint-Etienne.
The Newcastle United defender is not in Rafa Benitez's plans.
And L'Equipe report that discussions are "advanced" over a move to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.
The proposed move, which is subject to an extensive medical, would see Haidara join the Ligue 1 club on a free transfer.
However, Newcastle would be entitled to 50% of any future sale.
Haidara joined United from Nancy in January 2013, but his career at St James's Park has been hampered by a series of injuries.
The 24-year-old only made a handful of appearances for the club last season.
