Newcastle defender set to leave – for free

Massadio Haidara is close to sealing a move to Saint-Etienne.

The Newcastle United defender is not in Rafa Benitez's plans.

And L'Equipe report that discussions are "advanced" over a move to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The proposed move, which is subject to an extensive medical, would see Haidara join the Ligue 1 club on a free transfer.

However, Newcastle would be entitled to 50% of any future sale.

Haidara joined United from Nancy in January 2013, but his career at St James's Park has been hampered by a series of injuries.

The 24-year-old only made a handful of appearances for the club last season.