Newcastle defender will MISS season-opener against Tottenham

Have your say

DeAndre Yedlin will miss the start of Newcastle United’s season.

Yedlin suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s friendly defeat to Mainz.

And manager Rafa Benitez has revealed that the American defender will be sidelined for up to three weeks.

That will put him out of the club’s August 13 Premier League season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’s Park.

“We think it’s two or three weeks that he will be out,” said Benitez, who will have to choose between new signing Javier Manquillo and Chancel Mbemba for the fixture.

Manquillo, signed from Atletico Madrid last month, is a specialist right-back and impressed in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.

We think it’s two or three weeks that he will be out. Rafa Benitez

Mbemba replaced Manquillo with 20 minutes left at the AOK Stadion, where United were backed by several hundred fans.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu netted against Wolfsburg.

“I think it was a little bit better in terms of the way we played and the understanding between players,” said United’s manager.

“The other day, Mainz was a little bit quicker and then we had problems adjusting positions.

“We analysed mistakes and tried to correct. I think we did really well.”