Newcastle enquire about England international

Newcastle United have enquired about taking Joe Hart on loan, according to a report.

Rafa Benitez is keen to sign another goalkeeper this summer, having allowed Matz Sels to join Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

And Sky Sports claim that Newcastle are one of a number of clubs who have approached Manchester City about the England international.

READ MORE: Newcastle transfer breakthrough 'imminent'

Hart, loaned to Torino last season, is not in manager Pep Guardiola's plans.

However, City, looking to sell the 30-year-old, have told interested clubs that he is not available for loan.

Rafa Benitez and Matz Sels

The club's stance could change before the transfer window closes if there are no takers for Hart – and his reported £125,000-a-week wage.

Meanwhile, Newcastle goalkeepers Tim Krul, Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow reported back to the club for the start of pre-season training today.

Darlow, Elliot and Sels featured in the Championship last season.

Krul – who was recovering from a series knee injury this time last year – was loaned to Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.