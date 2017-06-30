Newcastle eye former Tottenham and Fulham midfielder

Newcastle United could make a summer move for former Tottenham and Fulham midfielder Lewis Holtby.

According to the Mirror United are set to do battle with big-spending Bournemouth in a bid to land the German international from Hamburg.

Holtby spent two years at White Hart Lane between 2013 and 2015.

Despite being described by then boss Andre Villas Boas as the "bargain of the century" following his £1.5million move from Schalke, Holtby failed to shine in North London.

After a difficult first six months where he struggled to make an impact at first-team level, Holtby was sent out on loan to Fulham.

The following season he was farmed out to Hamburg, where he later signed permanently.

Since then he has rebuilt his reputation somewhat, making more than 60 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit across two seasons.

United boss Rafa Benitez is in the hunt for midfield reinforcements this summer, have been left wanting in that area at times during the Magpies Championship winning season.

When suspensions and injuries hit the likes of Jack Colback and Isaac Hayden were forced to play through the pain barrier.

Benitez has been frustrated with the lack of activity from United so far this summer - with just Christian Atsu nailed down, costing the club £6.2million.

It is claimed that Holtby would cost in the region of £5million, although Eddie Howe's Cherries, who have just shelled out a remarkable £20million on Nathan Ake from Chelsea, as well as adding Jermain Defoe and Asmir Begovic to their ranks, are also keen on 26-year-old Holtby.