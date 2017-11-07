Newcastle facing elimination from controversial competition

Newcastle United need to win at Boundary Park tonight to progress to the knockout stages of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Peter Beardsley’s Under-23s take on Oldham Athletic (7.30pm kick-off) in their final Group D game.

The club is third in the four-team group after a win and a draw. Oldham are in second place and just need a draw to progress at the expense of United.

Fit-again midfielder Dan Ward said: “It’d give everyone a massive lift. It’d be great to go there and get the win, and that’s what we need to do to qualify. It’d be fantastic for everyone.”

Newcastle fans will be hosed in the Chaddy End, and admission will be £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under-16s.