Newcastle flop Emmanuel Riviere eyed by French club

Emmanuel Riviere is a target for Metz, according to a report in France.

Riviere, signed from Monaco three years ago, is not in manager Rafa Benitez's plans.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Spanish club Osasuna.

And L'Equipe today report that Riviere is a target for Metz.

Newcastle said Riviere had signed a "long-term contract" when he joined in the summer of 2014 in a £6million, but did not disclose the length of the deal.

L'Equipe claim that the former France Under-21 international has just a year left on his United deal.

Riviere has scored three goals for Newcastle, the last of which came against Queens Park Rangers in May 2015.

Benitez is keen to move a number of players, including Riviere, out of the club this summer.

Riviere reported back to Newcastle for the start of pre-season training last week.

It is not clear whether it will be involved in Friday night's friendly against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle.