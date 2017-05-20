Newcastle forward facing uncertain future at club as Rafa Benitez plots summer rebuild

Siem de Jong will return to Newcastle United facing an uncertain future.

The forward has spent the season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

But the Dutch club are not understood to be looking to sign de Jong on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old, signed from Ajax three years ago, is under contract at St James’s Park until 2020, having signed a six-year deal when he arrived on Tyneside.

However, de Jong is not certain of a place in Rafa Benitez’s reshaped squad.

The Holland international – whose St James’s Park career has been blighted by a series of injuries – hopes to play for Newcastle in the Premier League next season.

They have made a good plan and I would like to be part of it. Siem de Jong

Speaking before United won the Championship, de Jong said: “I hope they will be crowned champions, but even if they were not, I would like to play a part in their campaign next season.

“They have made a good plan, and I would like to be part of it.”

De Jong scored six goals for PSV, who finished third in the Eredivisie table.

The move back to Holland had allowed de Jong – who started only four Premier League games in his first two seasons at Newcastle – to prove his fitness after two difficult campaigns in English football.

The technically-gifted No 10 will report back for pre-season training on July 3 looking to impress United manager Benitez, who knows he needs to move a number of players out of the club this summer to balance his squad.

If de Jong finds himself on the fringes under Benitez, another season away from the club on loan is an option.

De Jong was appointed vice-captain by then-manager Alan Pardew in 2014.

But he made just four league appearances that season after suffering a thigh injury and collapsed lung.

De Jong stayed fit during the 2015-16 relegation campaign, but he was frustrated not to get more starts under then-head coach Steve McClaren, who was sacked last March.

De Jong was reunited with his brother Luuk, a former United loanee, at PSV.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Mitrovic has been named in Serbia’s squad for their World Cup qualifier against Wales next month.

The striker has scored four goals for his country this season, and Mitrovic could be handed a start in the Belgrade showdown on June 11.

The 22-year-old scored four Championship goals for United this season. Newcastle defender Paul Dummett could be called up by Wales.