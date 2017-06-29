Newcastle frustrated in loan bid for Premier League winger

Newcastle United have been frustrated in a loan move for Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo.

Rafa Benitez is looking to sign another winger in this summer’s transfer window, and Ojo has been identified as a potential recruit by the Spaniard.

Newcastle – who have already signed winger Christian Atsu from Chelsea this summer – have approached Benitez’s former club about the possibility of taking Ojo on loan.

But Liverpool made it clear that the winger is unlikely to be farmed out this season.

A number of other Premier League clubs are also understood to have enquired about the England Under-20 international, who has had loan spells at Wolves and Wigan.

Newcastle can only hope now that Liverpool’s stance changes before the summer transfer window closes.

Ojo helped England’s Under-20s win the World Cup earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Bartlett will finally complete his move to Newcastle after getting international clearance.

The 17-year-old striker, the son of former Charlton Athletic and South Africa striker Shaun, had a successful trial at the club last season.

l Newcastle have confirmed their final pre-season friendly.

The club will take on Hellas Verona, managed by former United coach Fabio Pecchia, on August 6 (3pm kick-off). Ticket details are yet to be announced.