Newcastle goalkeeper on Chelsea transfer shortlist

Chelsea are considering a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul, according to a report today.

Krul is yet to play a game for loan club Ajax after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

And the 28-year-old – who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing for Holland in October 2015 – could yet return to Newcastle and be loaned to another club for the rest of the campaign.

READ MORE: Newcastle switch transfer targets after Andros Townsend hopes recede

Chelsea, according to the Guardian, will not sell back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth until they have lined up a placement.

Krul is reportedly one of the names under consideration at Stamford Bridge.

United manager Rafa Benitez is keen to find the "best solution" for Krul, who has 18 months left on his contract at St James's Park.

"We sent him on loan because he needed to play and they had confidence in him," said Benitez. "It’s up to them, but he needs to play.”

Benitez says what happens next will be down to Ajax, who signed Krul after losing Jasper Cillessen to Barcelona.

Asked if there was a chance that Krul could be loaned to another club in this month’s transfer window, Benitez said: “I don’t know.

“It depends on them, but to come back here and stay with us makes no sense. We will try to find the best solution for him. But there has to be contact with Ajax.”