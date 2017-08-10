Newcastle handed home draw in the Carabao Cup

Have your say

Newcastle United have been drawn against Nottingham Forest at home in the Carabao Cup.

Rafa Benitez’s side were knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage last season. Hull City beat Newcastle on penalties to reach the last four.

The second-round tie will be played in the week commencing August 21.

Forest were beaten 3-1 at St James’s Park in the Championship last season thanks to two goals from Dwight Gayle and a strike from Matt Ritchie.