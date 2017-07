Newcastle United have failed in a £8million bid for Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy, according to reports.

And the Canaries have warned that the England Under-21 international isn't for sale.

The Magpies made a bid for the youngster, according to the Daily Mail, which was rejected by the Championship club.

And they have also reportedly shelved their interest in Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore because of the Teessiders' asking price.