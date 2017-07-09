Newcastle 'in pole position' to sign Jesus Navas

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Jesus Navas.

The winger is a free agent after leaving Manchester City this summer.

And Navas has held talks with former club Seville over a return to Spain.

But the Spain international has reportedly been unable to agree terms on a move.

The Mirror claim that Newcastle are in "pole position" to sign the 31-year-old, who has spent the last four years at the Etihad Stadium.

United manager Rafa Benitez has been looking at a number of wingers.

Newcastle retain a interest in Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend, while Middlesbrough Adam Traore is another potential recruit.