Newcastle in talks with Christian Atsu over over £6.2m move

Newcastle United are in discussions with Christian Atsu over a £6.2million move to St James's Park.

The winger scored five Championship goals for the club during his season-long loan from Chelsea.

And Newcastle have an option to buy Atsu, who returned to his parent club last week.

Sky Sports today report that United are "in talks" with Atsu over a permanent move to St James's Park.

The 25-year-old spoke about his future after starring in Newcastle's 3-0 win over Barnsley eight days ago.

Rafa Benitez

Atsu said: “No conversations – I’ve not heard from Newcastle.

“What I will say, though, is that I owe them thanks.

“They have given me an opportunity – it’s a big club.

“Whatever happens in the future, I thank the fans, Rafa (Benitez) and everyone at the club.

Christian Atsu

“I cannot say what will happen with me. I cannot predict football. “I will go back to Chelsea first, then we see.”

United manager Rafa Benitez was asked about Atsu's situation by the Gazette after he scored against Cardiff City late last month.

"The future of a player doesn’t change with one action or goal,” said Benitez.

“We know that he’s a good player. We have to decide. I’m really pleased with him. We have to see where we are in terms of the squad and all these things.”

Atsu, signed by Chelsea from Porto in the summer of 2013, has had a series of loans since coming to England.

The Ghana international revealed earlier this season that he was ready to "settle" at a club after years of temporary moves.

