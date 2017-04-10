Newcastle issue update on injured Dwight Gayle

Newcastle United have issued an update on the injury suffered by leading scorer Dwight Gayle.

Gayle suffered a hamstring problem in the club's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

A club statement read: "Newcastle United can confirm that Dwight Gayle sustained a hamstring strain in his right leg during United's 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez looking for ‘fresh legs’ in wake of Dwight Gayle’s latest injury

"Dwight is currently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his injury so it is not yet known how long the player may be out injured."

Gayle – who has scored 22 Championship goals this season – returned from a previous hamstring injury last month.

The 27-year-old limped off the pitch 29 minutes into the game at Hillsborough.

United manager Rafa Benitez was asked if Gayle, signed from Crystal Palace last summer, would play again after the match.

Benitez said: “It’s too early (to say). It could be, but it’s too early."

Gayle was beaten to the EFL's Championship player of the season award by Brighton and Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert yesterday.

"Like" our NUFC Facebook page here