Newcastle Karl Darlow has ambitions for club AND country – but will he choose England or Wales?

Karl Darlow hopes that his form for Newcastle United can earn him an international call-up.

The goalkeeper has been outstanding for the Championship leaders since being recalled to the starting XI early in the camapaign.

But Darlow – who is eligible to play for England AND Wales – has never played international football.

The 26-year-old’s No 1 objective this season is to help Newcastle win promotion back to the Premier League.

Beyond that, Darlow – whose grandfather played as a forward for Wales – would love to get an opportunity on the international stage.

Asked about his footballing ambitions aside from winning promotion, Darlow said: “The main aim is international football.

“I have to keep going, and if it happens, it happens. I can take care of my own performances.”

Darlow has not indicated whether his preference is to represent England or Wales.

However, the Northampton-born player, signed from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2014, declined an invitation to join up with the Wales squad four years ago.

Darlow didn’t feel it was the “right time” to make a decision on his international future.

A spokesman for the Football Association of Wales said at the time: “We have been made aware of Karl’s eligibility and we invited him to be part of things for the friendly.

“Karl was incredibly polite and grateful for the interest, but doesn’t feel this is the right time to make any decisions on his international future.

“The door isn’t closed from our side, or his, and he’s definitely a player the management will continue to keep an eye on and watch as he progresses his career.”

Darlow went on to establish himself as No 1 at Forest before earning a move to Newcastle.

And he impressed at Premier League level late last season after coming into the side for the final few months of the club’s relegation battle after Tim Krul and Rob Elliot suffered season-ending injuries.

This season, Darlow replaced summer signing Matz Sels in goal after the 1-1 draw against Villa at Villa Park in late September.

United went on to win their next eight Championship games.