Newcastle keeper Tim Krul told he can LEAVE loan club Ajax

Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has been told he can leave Dutch giants Ajax.

Krul moved on loan to the Amsterdam Arena in the summer, after Magpies' boss Rafa Benitez secured the services of Belgian Matz Sels.

And, as part of his recovery from a knee injury, he expected to play first-team football at the the four-times European Cup winners.

But having managed to overcome his problem, picked up on international duty in October 2015, he has been unable to find his way into the starting XI, seeing his path blocked by Andre Onana and Diederik Boer.

As a result the 28-year-old, who has 18 months remaining on his United deal, has had to settle for reserve team football in his homeland.

That has led Benitez to question whether Ajax was the best place for Krul in recent days.

And boss Peter Bosz seems to concur.

The Eredivisie boss has opened the door for Krul to cut his loan deal short and return to Tyneside, where he would almost certainly be sent back out on loan.

Bosz said: "When the decision was made to loan Krul, Onana was not the first goalkeeper, there were doubts whether he could do it all but he has taken his chance.

"You never know in football, if a club comes for him (Krul) and he wants to go then he goes there.

"I have to wait and see how that develops in the coming days."