Newcastle launch new kit and unveil Far Eastern sponsor

Newcastle United have unveiled their new home kit.

The black and white Puma shirt has a commemorative crest to honour the club's 125th anniversary season.

And the jersey bears the logo of Far Eastern gaming firm FUN88, who will sponsor the club next season.

The firm has agreed a three-year deal with the promoted club.

United managing director Lee Charnley said: "We have worked closely with Puma to deliver a design that celebrates our history.

"The anniversary crest, simplicity of the design and the red numbers on the back of the shirt are just small touches that make it a special kit for a milestone season."

The kit will go on sale on June 15.

Meanwhile, FUN88 will replace payday lenders Wonga as the club's main sponsor.

A club statement read: "Far Eastern gaming company FUN88 has become the primary partner of Newcastle United.

"As part of a three-year agreement, FUN88 will feature proudly on the club's famous black and white stripes, starting with an historic season as the club celebrates its 125th anniversary.

"The partnership was officially confirmed in a special online video, with legendary players and members of the current squad joining forces to display the club's 2017-18 PUMA home kit.

"FUN88 will be supporting fan initiatives in Newcastle, nationally and overseas, with more to be revealed in due course.

"Founded in 2008, FUN88 has a significant online following in Asia and offers sports betting, live casinos, slots and keno games in multiple languages."