Newcastle linked with Brazilian playmaker

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Brazilian midfielder Gabriel.

Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield options in this month's transfer window.

And reports in Spain claim that Newcastle are interested in signing the 23-year-old on loan from La Liga side Leganes.

Gabriel joined Leganes from Juventus last summer and signed a three-year deal with the club.

He had previously been on loan with the Madrid side.

United, second in the Championship, are yet to make a transfer breakthrough in the window.