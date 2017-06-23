Newcastle linked with former Barcelona winger

Newcastle United have enquired about Middlesbrough winger Adam Traore, according to a report.

Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen a number of areas of his squad ahead of the coming Premier League campaign.

So far, Newcastle have signed just one player – Christian Atsu – in this summer's transfer window.

And the Daily Mail claim that Newcastle and West Ham United have asked relegated Middlesbrough about Traore, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

Traore – who started his career at Barcelona before moving to Aston Villa two yearsa ago – is reportedly keen to speak to Premier League clubs.

But new Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk is said to want the 21-year-old to stay at the Riverside Stadium.

Monk also wants to deep defender Ben Gibson at the Championship club.

