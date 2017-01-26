Newcastle linked with late bid for Premier League midfielder

Newcastle United have been linked with a late transfer window move for Everton's James McCarthy.

The midfielder has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park.

And the Daily Mail claim Newcastle and Crystal Palace are considering moves for the 26-year-old.

United manager Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield for the second half of the Championship season.

The club is mainly looking at potential loan acquisitions.

Newcastle have been frustrated in their attempts to land Palace's Andros Townsend and Swansea City's Modou Barrow.

And the club's search for reinforcements looks set to go to the wire.