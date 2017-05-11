Newcastle linked with Man City pair after Rafa Benitez handed huge transfer kitty

Newcastle United have been linked with a double raid on Manchester City.

Rafa Benitez yesterday agreed to stay on at St James's Park after talks with owner Mike Ashley.

Ashley has told Benitez he can have "every penny" the club generates through promotion and player sales.

That pledge could equate to a kitty of almost £100million if the Championship-winning club moves on some unwanted players this summer.

The Daily Mail claim that Beniez has held discussions with City director of football Txiki Begiristain over Fernando and Eliaquim Mangala.

Midfielder Fernando has been a fringe player under Pep Guardiola this season, while defender Mangala has spent the campaign on loan at Valencia.

The pair both joined City from Porto in the summer of 2014.