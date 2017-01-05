Newcastle linked with move for £12m winger

Norwich City are demanding £12million for Robbie Brady, according to a report today.

The winger is reportedly interesting six clubs, among them Newcastle United, in this month's transfer window.

Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Swansea City and Aston Villa are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is looking at signing a midfielder and a winger in the window.

And Brady – who impressed at Euro 2016 with the Republic of Ireland – is said to be one of the options under consideration.

Hull City, Brady's former club, are due 25% of any fee due to a sell-on clause.