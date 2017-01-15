Newcastle linked with move for Andros Townsend

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Andros Townsend.

The winger left the club last summer and joined Crystal Palace in a £13million move.

But Townsend has struggled for form at Selhurst Park this season.

And the Daily Mail report that United manager Rafa Benitez – who looking to strengthen his midfield options in this month's transfer window – is weighing up a move for the 25-year-old.

Benitez was disappointed to lose Townsend, who impressed in the latter months of last season following his January move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle are top of the Championship after yesterday's 2-1 win over Brentford at Griffin Park.

Palace, meanwhile, are battling to stay in the Premier League under new manager Sam Allardyce, who succeeded the sacked Alan Pardew last month.