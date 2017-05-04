Newcastle linked with move for Arsenal defender

Rafa Benitez is drawing up a list of potential transfer targets ahead of his meeting with Mike Ashley.

Benitez will meet Newcastle United owner Ashley at the end of the season.

The club's manager is looking to thrash out a budget and transfer strategy with the billionaire.

Newcastle, already promoted to the Premier League, could yet win the Championship.

If second-placed United better Brighton and Hove Albion's result away to Aston Villa on the final day of the season, they will lift the trophy.

Benitez's side take on mid-table Barnsley – who will be without Newcastle loanee Adam Armstrong – at St James's Park on Sunday.

The Telegraph report that Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, on a season-long loan at Middlesbrough, is among Benitez's targets.

United could also revive their interest in Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, who was the subject of an enquiry ahead of the January transfer window.

Chambers started his career at Southampton before moving to Arsenal in 2014.

The 22-year-old joined Middlesbrough this season to gain more first-team experience.

Chambers' second-bottom club have the best defensive record of all the teams battling to avoid relegation.

