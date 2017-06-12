Newcastle linked with move for Celtic striker

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Scotland hero Leigh Griffiths, according to a report.

Rafa Benitez is looking to sign at least one striker in this summer's transfer window.

And the Daily Record claim that Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion are interested in Griffiths.

The Scotland international beat England goalkeeper Joe Hart with two stunning late free-kicks in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hampden Park.

Griffiths has scored 64 league goals for title-winning Celtic since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014.

However, the 26-year-old could be available for around £6million this summer.

Edinburgh-born Griffiths – who had a successful loan spell at Hibernian earlier in his career – competes with Moussa Dembele for a place in Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side.