Newcastle linked with Premier League goalkeeper

Rafa Benitez has been linked with a move for Burnley's Tom Heaton.

Benitez already has a clutch of goalkeepers to choose from at Newcastle United.

Tim Krul

Rob Elliot, Karl Darlow and Matz Sels have all featured in the Championship this season, while No 1 Tim Krul – who has recovered from a long-term knee injury – is on a half-season loan at AZ Alkmaar.

And highly-rated Freddie Woodman, 20, is on loan at Kilmarnock.

The Sun report that 31-year-old Heaton is a target for Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

Heaton, it's claimed, would cost around £15million. The England international has three years left on his deal at Turf Moor.

Benitez, however, could opt to spend his summer transfer budget on outfield positions given that he has five senior goalkeepers at Newcastle.

Sunderland's Jordan Pickford, also linked with United, insisted last month that he would never cross the Tyne-Wear divide.

Meanwhile, England Under-20 international Woodman won praise from interim Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch after last weekend's 2-0 win over Hamilton Academical.

McCulloch said: "I always forget to mention the goalkeeper – he told me that after the game!

"He's a rising star and an under-20 international. It shows you the standard we have in the dressing room."

