Newcastle linked with Premier League winger

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for a Premier League winger.

The club is reportedly weighing up a January move for Hull City's Robert Snodgrass, who is out of contract next summer.

Snodgrass is said to have told Hull that he wants to move on.

United manager Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield options in next month's transfer window.

The Daily Express clain that Hull can't meet the 30-year-old's wage demands.

Scotland international Snodgrass was previously a target for for the club during Alan Pardew's tenure/

Newcastle have also been linked with Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.