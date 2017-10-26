Newcastle linked with shock move for Iker Casillas

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Iker Casillas.

Rafa Benitez had hoped to sign a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Rafa Benitez

Benitez had submitted a list of experienced European goalkeepers – Pepe Reina and Willy Caballero were among his targets – to the club's hierarchy.

However, Newcastle failed to sign a stopper and Benitez went into the season with Rob Elliot as his No 1 between the posts.

El Pais report that Newcastle and Liverpool are considering moving for Porto's Casillas, who left Real Madrid in 2015 soon after Benitez took charge at the Bernabeu.

It is claimed that the Portuguese side is looking to sell the 36-year-old in order to meet FIFA Financial Fair Play regulations.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Casillas, who has won the World Cup and European Championships with Spain.