Newcastle linked with shock move for Man City superstar

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for one of Manchester City's superstars.

Rafa Benitez's side won the Championship title on Sunday.

And Benitez, United's manager, will sit down with owner Mike Ashley for talks this week.

The pair will discuss Benitez's future and attempt to put together a summer transfer strategy ahead of the club's return to the Premier League.

Newcastle have already been linked with a number of players, and the latest name in the frame is a surprising one.

The Sun claim that United are one of a number of club's monitoring Yaya Toure's situation at City.

Toure is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer and manager Pep Guardiola wants to keep him at the club for another year.

However, the powerful midfielder – who would reportedly have to take a pay cut to stay at City – does not want to be a bit-part player next season.

Brighton and Hove Albion, promoted with Newcastle, are also said to be interested in the 33-year-old, who has spent the past seven years at the club.

Crystal Palace are also said to have Toure on their "radar".

