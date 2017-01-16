Newcastle lose out on another loan target

Newcastle United have lost out on another loan target.

Jurgen Klopp will not loan out Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo in this month's transfer window.

United manager Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield before the end of the month.

And 19-year-old Ojo, set to be involved in Wednesday night's FA Cup replay against Plymouth Argyle, was a potential target.

But Liverpool manager Klopp will not let Ojo leave Anfield on loan, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has already blocked a move for midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Benitez had been interested in taking the 20-year-old for the second half of the Championship campaign.