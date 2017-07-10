Newcastle lose out on another loan target

Newcastle United have lost out on another loan target.

Rafa Benitez had been interested in taking Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan.

But the midfielder is understood to be undergoing a medical at Crystal Palace ahead of a season-long move.

Benitez had returned for the 21-year-old after failing in a bid to sign him on loan in January.

Chelsea's preference, however, was a switch to Selhurst Park, and Loftus-Cheek's move is close to being completed.

United had previously lost out on Loftus-Cheek's club-mate Tammy Abraham, who has joined Swansea City on a season-long loan.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have reportedly been told by Norwich City that winger Jacob Murphy, another target, is not for sale.