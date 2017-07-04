Newcastle lose out on transfer target

Newcastle United have lost in their loan bid to sign a striker.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham today joined Swansea City on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old had been a target for Rafa Benitez, who is looking to sign a striker this summer.

But Chelsea felt Swansea was the best destination for Abraham, who scored 23 goals for loan club Bristol City last season.

“I’m really excited,’’ said Abraham, who has signed a new five-year deal at Chelsea.

“I enjoyed my time at Bristol City last season, playing regular first-team football and scoring goals. Hopefully, I can do the same at Swansea.

“I watched Swansea a lot last season when they played Chelsea and on TV.

"I know it was a difficult season for them at times, but you could see that they always try and play nice football."

Abraham knows Swansea manager Paul Clement from his time on the coaching staff at Stamford Bridge.