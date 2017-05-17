Newcastle make 'firm offer' to Premier League club for midfielder

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Manchester City's Aaron Mooy.

The winger has impressed on loan at Huddersfield Town this season.

And Australian broadcaster SBS claim Newcastle and Crystal Palace have tabled "firm offers" for the midfielder.

The report claims City rate 26-year-old Mooy in the £10million-bracket.

Paddy Dominguez, Mooy's agent, is travelling to England to "discuss the options for next season".

Huddersfield, looking to reach the play-off final, could yet make an offer of their own for Mooy should they win promotion to the Premier League.

Dominguez said: "I've had no contact from anybody at Huddersfield regarding Aaron Mooy for next season.

"That doesn't mean they won't contact me. It just means they haven't to date."

Mooy is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2020.

Huddersfield take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsbrough tonight in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

City manager Pep Guardiola watched the goalless first leg at the John Smith's Stadium.

Meanwhile, promoted Newcastle have already sealed a £6.2million deal for Chelsea winger Christian Atsu.

The 25-year-old is understood to have agreed a four-year deal at the club, which Rafa Benitez guided to the Championship title earlier this month.

